Head-To-Head Analysis: TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) & Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF)

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) and Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of TechnipFMC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of TechnipFMC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Western Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TechnipFMC has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Energy Services has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechnipFMC $9.08 billion 1.78 $842.90 million $2.12 18.58 Western Energy Services $162.82 million 0.31 -$5.22 million ($0.12) -12.55

This table compares TechnipFMC and Western Energy Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TechnipFMC has higher revenue and earnings than Western Energy Services. Western Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechnipFMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TechnipFMC and Western Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechnipFMC 0 3 11 1 2.87 Western Energy Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

TechnipFMC currently has a consensus price target of $38.92, indicating a potential downside of 1.18%. Given TechnipFMC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TechnipFMC is more favorable than Western Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares TechnipFMC and Western Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechnipFMC 9.60% 29.42% 9.54% Western Energy Services -2.43% -1.87% -1.29%

Summary

TechnipFMC beats Western Energy Services on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. It provides subsea production and processing system; flexible pipe; subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; vessels; robotics; well and asset services; and Subsea Studio for optimizing the development, execution, and operation of current and future subsea fields. The Surface Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and services products and systems used in land and shallow water exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment offers drilling; surface wellheads and production trees systems; iComplete, a pressure control system; fracturing tree and manifold systems; flexible pipes; safety and integrity systems, multiphase meter modules, in-line separation and processing systems, and standard pumps; well control and integrity systems; separation and processing systems; skid systems; and flow measurement and automation solutions. It also offers planning, testing and installation, commissioning, operations, replacement and upgrade, maintenance, storage, preservation, intervention, integrity, decommissioning, and abandonment; and supplies flowline products and services. TechnipFMC plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services. Western Energy Services Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

