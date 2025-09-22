Head to Head Comparison: Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) & Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) and Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Drainage Systems and Caesarstone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Drainage Systems 14.82% 29.57% 12.23% Caesarstone -14.77% -16.14% -7.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Advanced Drainage Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Caesarstone shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Advanced Drainage Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Advanced Drainage Systems has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesarstone has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Advanced Drainage Systems and Caesarstone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Drainage Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88 Caesarstone 0 0 0 0 0.00

Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus price target of $152.56, suggesting a potential upside of 6.58%. Given Advanced Drainage Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Advanced Drainage Systems is more favorable than Caesarstone.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Drainage Systems and Caesarstone”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Drainage Systems $2.90 billion 3.83 $450.17 million $5.54 25.84 Caesarstone $443.22 million 0.12 -$42.83 million ($1.63) -0.98

Advanced Drainage Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Caesarstone. Caesarstone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Drainage Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advanced Drainage Systems beats Caesarstone on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators. The company also purchases and distributes construction fabrics and other geosynthetic products for soil stabilization, reinforcement, filtration, separation, erosion control, and sub-surface drainage, as well as drainage grates and other products. In addition, it provides PVC hubs, rubber sleeves, and stainless-steel bands. The company offers its products for non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure applications through a network of distribution centers. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors. Its products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, furniture, and other interior and exterior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. The company also offers porcelain products under the Lioli brand for countertops, flooring, and cladding applications; sells natural stone, sinks, and various ancillary fabrication tools and materials; and resells natural stones, as well as various ancillaries, and fabrication and installation accessories, as well as provides fabrication and installation services. It sells its products directly to wholesalers, resellers, and fabricators; and through direct sales force and indirect network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. Caesarstone Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Menashe, Israel.

