Head-To-Head Review: SBC Medical Group (SBC) & Its Rivals

Earnings & Valuation
This table compares SBC Medical Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SBC Medical Group
|$205.42 million
|$46.61 million
|13.59
|SBC Medical Group Competitors
|$13.15 billion
|$236.96 million
|95.87
SBC Medical Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SBC Medical Group. SBC Medical Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares SBC Medical Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SBC Medical Group
|17.71%
|20.76%
|15.56%
|SBC Medical Group Competitors
|-772.24%
|-49.30%
|-10.56%
Risk & Volatility
Insider and Institutional Ownership
60.8% of SBC Medical Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 89.5% of SBC Medical Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
SBC Medical Group beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
About SBC Medical Group
SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand. SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, formerly known as Pono Capital Two Inc., is based in TOKYO.
