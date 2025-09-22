Hershey Company (The) $HSY Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Hershey by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $190.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.27. Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $208.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.16.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hershey from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,240. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,175. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,627 shares of company stock worth $16,043,435 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

