Hershey Company (The) $HSY Stock Position Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $190.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.16. Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 72.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $173.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,472,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,852,320. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,175. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,043,435 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

