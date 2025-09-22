HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,503 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in HP by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on HP in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

