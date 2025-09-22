IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,820 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $33,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 108.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $656.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $614.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $688.12. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.53, for a total transaction of $787,836.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,034,299.71. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total value of $263,883.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,098.52. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

