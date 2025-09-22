IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 18,686 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,501 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,956,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,611,094,000 after purchasing an additional 978,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,186,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,828,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,683 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 22,011,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,432 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,103,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,753,000 after purchasing an additional 498,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $17.72 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

