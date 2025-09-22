IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,905 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 350.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,455,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579,379 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after acquiring an additional 413,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,753,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,250,000 after acquiring an additional 607,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,015,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 184,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $61.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 89.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

