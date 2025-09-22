IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,426 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Equitable by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 39,354 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $8,909,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $364,555.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 81,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,566.72. This represents a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $134,836.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,411.86. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,258,518 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $54.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.16. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 87.10%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

