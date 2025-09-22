IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,385 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $65.54 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $65.47 and a one year high of $86.24. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

