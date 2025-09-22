IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the first quarter valued at $137,418,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Everest Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,328,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,832,000 after buying an additional 350,019 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Everest Group by 31,899.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,364,000 after buying an additional 173,853 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,919,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 39.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,330,000 after buying an additional 100,377 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EG opened at $335.57 on Monday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $320.00 and a 1 year high of $407.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.72 and its 200 day moving average is $343.19.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.14 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.56%.The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Everest Group from $405.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.80.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

