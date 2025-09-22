IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,710 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $195,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enzi Wealth boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 6,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total value of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,799.04. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1%

GOOGL stock opened at $254.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $256.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

