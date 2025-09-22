IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Toast, Inc. $TOST

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Toast were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOST. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Toast by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Toast by 862.1% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 29.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 227.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOST. Wall Street Zen lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Toast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Toast from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

TOST opened at $41.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $97,050.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 141,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,834,303.94. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 226,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,682.96. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,710. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

