IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3,294.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 597,348.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 746,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after buying an additional 746,685 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,129,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $922,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6,368.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,815,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,464 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $45.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.36. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $66.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMCI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,426,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,567,200. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,890,950 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

