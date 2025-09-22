IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,433,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,453,000 after buying an additional 1,035,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,706,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $707,973,000 after acquiring an additional 519,075 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9,555.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 333,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 329,761 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,286,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,931,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $105.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.55. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 56.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

