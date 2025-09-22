IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 34.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 242.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Western Digital by 91.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital stock opened at $106.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Western Digital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

In other Western Digital news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,024,159.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 151,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,687,602.84. The trade was a 6.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 8,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $654,333.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 594,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,148,052.40. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,594. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.68.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

