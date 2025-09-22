IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 20,926 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,926 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51,920 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $19.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $10,350,463.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,141,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,252,425. The trade was a 31.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $4,768,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 402,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,606.72. The trade was a 41.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 970,115 shares of company stock worth $17,818,490. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

