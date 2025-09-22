IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 410 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 61,911.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 496,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,220,000 after acquiring an additional 495,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 640,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,819,000 after purchasing an additional 232,401 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3,319.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 181,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,385,000 after purchasing an additional 176,290 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $726,369,000 after purchasing an additional 143,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,718,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,846,053,000 after buying an additional 105,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $564.95 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $419.00 and a 52-week high of $570.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $548.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total value of $1,106,197.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748,812.80. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total value of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,265.31. This trade represents a 39.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

