IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 4,679 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 21.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 51,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Global Payments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $86.74 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,318. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.