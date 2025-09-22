IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust $CPT

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.7%

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $108.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.77. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 293.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.