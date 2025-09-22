IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total value of $1,381,555.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,154.70. This trade represents a 78.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $376,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,588.55. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD opened at $1,264.84 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,521.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,264.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,185.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,311.11.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

