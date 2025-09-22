IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,484 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.85.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.The business had revenue of $525.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

