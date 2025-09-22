IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 71.4% during the second quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $103.67 on Monday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $106.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 101.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Activity

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $89,979.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $178,456.20. The trade was a 33.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $572,250.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Profile

(Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

