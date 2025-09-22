IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 236.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 945,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after acquiring an additional 664,420 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Twilio by 36.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,071,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,852,000 after purchasing an additional 553,043 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Twilio by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,280,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,180,000 after purchasing an additional 493,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $40,219,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 889,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,639,000 after purchasing an additional 372,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $106.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 887.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $971,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,823 shares in the company, valued at $17,302,682.15. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $2,491,596.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,581 shares in the company, valued at $32,450,151.93. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,788 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 target price on Twilio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.78.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

