IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,452 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 291.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,352,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,999 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 57.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 86,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 31,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $53.56 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.50 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.35.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

