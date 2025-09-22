IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in NetApp by 55.8% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 221,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 79,457 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $321,000. UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $13,483,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,050,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

NTAP stock opened at $125.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $123,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,074.76. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,792,629.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,750 shares of company stock worth $3,255,778. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

