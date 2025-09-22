IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,731 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in Regions Financial by 637.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,784.15. This represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,638.84. The trade was a 167.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.47.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $27.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

