IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,410,000 after purchasing an additional 750,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79,170 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,558,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,636,000 after acquiring an additional 153,270 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 48.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,115,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 688,863 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,368,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Read acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,981.35. This represents a 36.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney bought 5,409 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.38 per share, for a total transaction of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,274.42. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $90.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average of $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.22 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

