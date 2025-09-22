IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in TransUnion $TRU

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 319.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $480,383.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,220.11. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,309 shares of company stock worth $923,789. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TRU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.64.

Get Our Latest Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of TRU stock opened at $89.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.61. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $113.17. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.