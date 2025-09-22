IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,959,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,450,000 after acquiring an additional 277,554 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,249,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,582,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,715,000 after purchasing an additional 233,062 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,541,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,392,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,193,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,473,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $164.66 on Monday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $224.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.