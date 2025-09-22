IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,556,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,242,000 after acquiring an additional 349,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,766,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,597,000 after purchasing an additional 77,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,512,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,293,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $151,723,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%.The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 120.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 133,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,234,172.62. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

