IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $388,724,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,984,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,012,534,000 after purchasing an additional 493,960 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 23,296.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 444,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,293,000 after buying an additional 443,094 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,587,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,698,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $183.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.68 and its 200 day moving average is $174.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $185.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $1,384,230.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,484. This trade represents a 43.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $968,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,325. This trade represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,787 in the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.