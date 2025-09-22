IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.38 Million Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Labcorp during the first quarter valued at about $23,639,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the first quarter worth about $2,639,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,220,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,696,000 after acquiring an additional 624,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the 1st quarter worth about $709,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Labcorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $277.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.89. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total value of $1,505,439.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,895,642.82. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,480. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,546 shares of company stock worth $4,207,192. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on Labcorp in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

