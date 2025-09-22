IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,275 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,513,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DVN opened at $33.97 on Monday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the sale, the director owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

