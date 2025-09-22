IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,401,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,704,134,000 after buying an additional 186,440 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,212,000 after acquiring an additional 182,200 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 72.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,419,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,620 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,338,000 after acquiring an additional 651,650 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,705,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,447,000 after purchasing an additional 151,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.
SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.7%
SSNC opened at $88.59 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.21. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.24.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%.SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.
SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
