IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,621,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,390,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,571,000 after purchasing an additional 171,281 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,062,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after buying an additional 397,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,447,000 after buying an additional 32,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 15,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,160. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,181.50. This represents a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $63.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.