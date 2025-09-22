IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,668 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 591.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,640. This represents a 26.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,315 shares of company stock worth $6,021,305 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $202.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.06 price target (up previously from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Solar

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $212.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $262.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.16.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.