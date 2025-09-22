IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $49,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.63.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $441.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $432.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Inc has a 1 year low of $299.42 and a 1 year high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

