IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Position in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 106,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $131.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $133.00.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%.The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $32,343.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,008.50. The trade was a 11.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $119.58.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

