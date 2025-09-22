IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,926,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 2,846.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,659,000 after buying an additional 1,213,586 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,521,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,996,000 after buying an additional 979,126 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,147,000 after buying an additional 525,047 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $32,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $70.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. Analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.78%.

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.42.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

