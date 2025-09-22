IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,519 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 690.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 94.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $163.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.72 and a 12-month high of $175.25.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.68.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

