IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,431 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.46.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.6%

PulteGroup stock opened at $131.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.53 and its 200 day moving average is $110.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.58%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

