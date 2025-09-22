IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,564 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W.R. Berkley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,787,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $838,808,000 after purchasing an additional 65,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in W.R. Berkley by 21.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,022,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,368,000 after buying an additional 900,071 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,539,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,724,000 after buying an additional 52,594 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in W.R. Berkley by 9.5% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 160,017 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WRB. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen cut W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $73.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Further Reading

