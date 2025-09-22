IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 66,963 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,963 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 301.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.2%

IBKR opened at $65.03 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $13,098,864.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 461,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,146,635. This trade represents a 29.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $7,564,412.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 158,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,289,092.42. The trade was a 42.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,075,018 shares of company stock worth $68,746,758 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

