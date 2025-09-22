IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $131,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 157,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,773.92. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,000. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,005 shares of company stock worth $39,225,572 over the last 90 days. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $35.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

