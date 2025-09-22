IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 69.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.48. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.