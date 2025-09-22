IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 22.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

HOLX opened at $66.33 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

