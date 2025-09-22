IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 58,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Melius Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.70.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $46.16 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $56.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 56.80%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.