IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $283.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.49. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $286.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.